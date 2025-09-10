Shivam Khajuria on Being Compared to Salman Khan’s ‘Prem’, “It’s the Biggest Compliment”

Actor Shivam Khajuria, currently seen in the popular television show Anupamaa, is winning admiration from audiences for his heartfelt performance. Viewers have even started drawing parallels between his character and Salman Khan’s iconic role of Prem, a comparison Shivam finds both surreal and humbling.

Sharing his thoughts on the same Shivam said, “It feels surreal to even be mentioned in the same breath as Salman (Khan) sir’s Prem, because that character is etched into everyone’s hearts. What I’ve always admired about Prem is his simplicity, innocence, and the way he loves so selflessly, I’ve tried to bring a little of that into my portrayal in Anupamaa. If audiences see shades of that in me and connect to my character as ‘television’s Prem,’ then that’s the biggest compliment I could ever receive. At the end of the day, it’s about making people feel the purity of love and family through the character, and I’m grateful they’re feeling that.”

With his natural screen presence and ability to strike an emotional chord, Shivam continues to make a mark on television. As Anupamaa remains one of the most loved shows on Indian television, Shivam Khajuria’s rising popularity is proof that he is steadily carving his own special place in the hearts of viewers.