Shivam Khajuria shares how upcoming track on 'Anupamaa’ is at crossroads for him personally

Mumbai, Oct 28 Actor Shivam Khajuria, who essays the role of Prem in the superhit television show 'Anupamaa', is excited about the new track in the show. As he returns to the show after a brief downtime, the actor is all set to explore the new phase in Prem’s life, the one that mirrors his own real-life aspirations.

The new storyline will showcase Prem’s entrepreneurial spirit as he sets out to start his own restaurant. Through this journey, viewers will get to see his determination, emotional growth, and the drive to create something meaningful from the ground up.

Talking about the upcoming track, Shivam told IANS, “It feels fantastic. Personally, I’ve always had a dream of starting my own restaurant someday, so stepping into that journey through Prem feels very close to home. Showing the audience the challenges, hustle, passion, and small victories of building something from scratch has been really fulfilling. It adds a whole new dimension to Prem’s character, and I’m enjoying portraying that evolution. It’s definitely going to be an exciting ride ahead".

The actor continues to impress audiences with his sincerity and on-screen presence, and is known for bringing depth and warmth to his character.

As 'Anupamaa' gears up for fresh twists and emotional turns, Prem’s inspiring new chapter as a restaurateur is sure to strike a chord with audiences.

Earlier, the actor celebrated the show clocking 5 years. Since its premiere, ‘Anupamaa’ has become a household name, resonating with viewers for its relatable storytelling and emotional depth. The show has consistently highlighted themes of family, resilience, and empowerment, which has helped it strike a chord with audiences across generations. Shivam emphasized how this connection with viewers has been the biggest reward for the entire cast and crew.

He earlier told IANS, “Honestly, it feels amazing that Anupamaa has completed 5 years. You don’t often see shows connect so deeply across all age groups, and to be part of that journey feels very special. The character I play has taught me a lot along the way, and every day on set still feels like I’m learning something new. The love the audience has given us is what makes it all worth it”.

