Shivam Khanjuria likes to indulge in motichoor laddoos, few rounds of cards on Diwali

Mumbai, Oct 20 Actor Shivam Khanjuria, who is known for his work in the superhit television show ‘Anupamaa’, likes to indulge in motichoor laddoos, and play a few rounds of cards on Diwali.

The actor told IANS, “For me, Diwali is a reminder to live with gratitude and humility every single day. It’s not just about celebrations; it’s about appreciating the small things and being thankful for what we have”.

Shivam is known for his warm screen presence, and this same caring attitude translates into his personal life. He regularly takes time to be kind to the underprivileged who can't afford to celebrate the festival in the same way. “You never know what someone’s going through,” he adds, “so even a small gesture can mean a lot”.

Despite a packed shooting schedule, Shivam finds joy in celebrating Diwali on set with his ‘Anupamaa’ family.

He further mentioned, “The festive spirit is always around us. But when I do get a day off, I go all out, dressing up in my best Indian wear, visiting loved ones, indulging in motichoor laddoos, and playing a few rounds of cards. It’s all about laughter, warmth, and togetherness”.

In the show, the actor plays the pleasant and down-to-earth Prem. As viewers and fans keep praising Prem's qualities, Shivam shared a heartfelt Diwali message, “Celebrate with joy, gratitude, and mindfulness. Be kind to those around you and spread positivity wherever you go. Thank you for all the love and support. I truly wish this Diwali brings peace, happiness, and prosperity to all of us”.

Shivam Khanjuria has not only brought Prem to life, but he has also established a devoted fan base that really resonates with his ideals, both on and off screen.

