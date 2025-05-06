Shivangi Joshi finds ‘space to breathe and heal’ in the embrace of Bali’s nature

Mumbai, May 6 Popular television actress Shivangi Joshi is currently soaking in the tranquil beauty of Bali, where she has found a perfect escape to reconnect with herself.

Sharing her rejuvenating experience, the actress expressed how the serene natural surroundings have offered her the much-needed space to breathe and heal. Taking to Instagram, the ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ actress shared a series of stunning photos of herself by a waterfall. Dressed in a gorgeous red dress, Shivangi is seen striking various poses for the camera. She also posted a video of herself enjoying the water, surrounded by the breathtaking natural landscape.

For the caption, Joshi wrote, “In nature’s embrace, I find the space to breathe, to heal, and to bloom…” In the images, the actress exudes confidence and charm as she strikes graceful poses for the camera.

The ‘Barsatein’ actress often shares her vacation pictures on social media, giving everyone a glimpse into her beautiful getaways.

Shivangi Joshi not only makes headlines for her professional achievements but also for her personal life. In March this year, she made a sweet gesture for her “Barsaatein” co-star and boyfriend, Kushal Tandon, on his 40th birthday. Sharing a series of romantic pictures, Joshi posted a heartfelt message, wishing him a year filled with growth, success, and exciting opportunities.

Shivangi wrote, “Happy Birthday @therealkushaltandon. Wishing you a wonderful day and an amazing year ahead. May this year bring you happiness, success, and everything your heart desires. Hope it’s filled with exciting opportunities, growth, and beautiful moments that make you truly smile. Wishing you everything good in life. And of course, may your cheat meals be even more delicious this year because if anyone has earned them, it’s you! Lots of love (sic).”

For the unversed, the duo shared screen space in the popular Sony TV show “Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka.” Their on-screen chemistry soon blossomed into a real-life romance, and the couple has been inseparable ever since.

