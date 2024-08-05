Shivangi Joshi, Nia Sharma visit Shiva temple on third 'Sawan Somvaar'

Mumbai, Aug 5 Actresses Shivangi Joshi and Nia Sharma visited the Shiva temple on Monday to mark the third 'Shravan Somvaar', a significant day dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Nia took to her Instagram stories and shared a video of herself performing 'Dudh Abhishek' on the Shivling, set to the soothing background score of 'Om Namah Shivaya.'

Nia appeared in a simple red dress, without makeup and with her hair open, embodying a serene and devotional look.

Meanwhile, Shivangi Joshi shared a picture of a Shivling on her Instagram, accompanied by the spiritual melody 'Namo Namo' playing in the background, further capturing the pious essence of the occasion.

Sawan Shivratri, celebrated on the 14th day of the moon phase in the month of Shravan, is a revered festival dedicated to Lord Shiva. During Sawan Somvaar, devotees observe a strict fast from early morning to late evening, engaging in various rituals, offering prayers, and seeking blessings.

On the professional front, Nia Sharma is currently seen in the shows 'Suhagan Chudail' and 'Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment'.

The fantasy thriller 'Suhagan Chudail' also features Debchandrima Singha Roy and Zayn Ibad Khan.

In 'Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment', Nia is competing against popular names such as Krushna Abhishek, Rahul Vaidya, Karan Kundrra, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Jannat Zubair Rahmani, Reem Shaikh, Sudesh Lehri, and Kashmera Shah.

Shivangi made her acting debut in 2013 with 'Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi' and later gained fame with roles in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', 'Beintehaa', 'Begusarai', and 'Balika Vadhu 2'. She also participated in the 12th season of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi.'

