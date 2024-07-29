Shivangi Joshi, Rubina Dilaik get devotional on second ‘Sawan Somvaar’

Mumbai, July 29 Actresses Shivangi Joshi and Rubina Dilaik visited the temple on Monday to seek divine blessings on the auspicious occasion of the second 'Shravan Somvaar.'

During Sawan Somwar, devotees observe a strict fast from early morning to late evening to worship Lord Shiva. They engage in several rituals, offer prayers, and seek blessings.

Rubina took to Instagram and shared a reel of her visiting a Mahadev temple, dressed in a white salwar kameez and a black-shaded Nehru jacket.

In the clip, the actress is seen walking around the temple and praying.

She captioned the image: “Har Har Mahadev.”

Rubina, who is married to actor Abhinav Shukla, is recognised for her portrayal of Radhika Shastri in her acting debut, 'Chotti Bahu'.

However, she gained major love from the audience for her role as Soumya Singh, a transgender woman in 'Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki'.

She also won the 14th season of 'Bigg Boss' hosted by Salman Khan and later appeared in reality shows such as 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12' and 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10'.

Shivangi shared a picture of a Shivling with 'Om Namah Shivaay' playing in the background.

The actress made her acting debut in 2013 with 'Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi'.

She was later seen in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', 'Beintehaa', 'Begusarai', and 'Balika Vadhu 2'.

Shivangi also participated in the 12th season of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'.

