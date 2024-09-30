Shivangi Joshi shares her love for 'pani puri' during a fun Sunday brunch

Mumbai, Sep 30 Television actress Shivangi Joshi recently delighted her fans by sharing a glimpse of her enjoying pani puri during a Sunday brunch, highlighting her love for this snack.

In her cheerful post, Shivangi captures the joy of indulging in the flavorful street food.

The 26-year-old diva, who has 9.7 million followers on Instagram, recently shared a delightful string of photos showcasing her enjoying pani puri at a restaurant. In the snaps, Shivangi looks chic in a pink blazer paired with a white tee and blue flared denims, perfectly complementing her cheerful demeanor.

Alongside the mouthwatering shots of her indulging in the tasty street food, the post also features some candid selfies, capturing the actress’s vibrant personality and love for life's little pleasures.

She wrote in the caption: "Kuch khatta, kuch meetha...Sunday brunch...How do you prefer your panipuri? #panipurilove".

On the work front, she made her acting debut in 2013 with 'Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi' in which she played the role of Trisha. She then went on to play Aayat Haider in 'Beintehaa'.

She also played the lead Poonam Thakur in 'Begusarai', opposite Vishal Aditya Singh. The show also starred Shweta Tiwari, and Sartaj Gill in pivotal roles.

Shivangi is best known for playing Naira Singhania in one of the longest running shows 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'. She has also featured in 'Yeh Hai Aashiqui', and 'Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya'.

Most recently she starred in 'Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka', alongside Kushal Tandon.

Shivangi has also been a part of the web series 'Jab We Matched', and participated in the stunt based reality show 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12'.

On the personal front, she is rumoured to be dating Kushal.

