Shivangi Joshi starts shooting for new project in Chandigarh, shares BTS glimpse

Mumbai, July 23 Television actress Shivangi Joshi on Tuesday shared a sneak peek of her new project, which she is currently shooting in Chandigarh.

The 26-year-old actress, who has 9.6 million followers on Instagram, posted a monochrome behind-the-scenes (BTS) picture from the set of her upcoming project in the stories section.

The image shows a location surrounded by trees and a busy crew working.

The actress tagged the location as Chandigarh and noted the time as 10.04 a.m.

However, Shivangi did not disclose any details about the project or provide a caption for the picture, leaving her fans excited and curious about her upcoming work.

On the professional front, Shivangi made her acting debut in 2013 with 'Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi', where she played the role of Trisha.

She then portrayed Aayat Haider in 'Beintehaa'.

The actress also starred as Poonam Thakur in 'Begusarai' alongside Vishal Aditya Singh, Shweta Tiwari, and Sartaj Gill.

Shivangi is best known for her role as Naira Singhania in one of the longest-running shows, 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'. She has also appeared in 'Yeh Hai Aashiqui' and 'Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya'.

Most recently, the actress starred in 'Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka' alongside Kushal Tandon.

Additionally, Shivangi has been part of the web series 'Jab We Matched' and participated in the stunt-based reality show 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12'.

On the personal front, she is rumoured to be dating Kushal Tandon.

