Shivangi Joshi, Surbhi Chandna slam Mamata Banerjee over trainee doctor's murder in Bengal

Mumbai, Aug 18 Actresses Shivangi Joshi, and Surbhi Chandna on Sunday slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, over the rape and murder of a female trainee doctor in Kolkata's R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, and demanded justice for the victim.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Shivangi, who has 9.6 million followers on the photo sharing application, dropped a picture of Mamata, with a long note written along with it.The post read as: "Why is it that despite being a woman CM, the most heinous crimes against women are happening in Mamata's West Bengal and why is she so insensitive towards these grave issues?"

"Called it a suicide. Didn't give the body to the family. Gave a great job to the criminal. Destroyed evidence. Said 'people shouldn't protest on the streets instead mourn quietly'. If any of you still support this WOMAN who tried to save rapists and murderers...SHAME ON YOU!!! Justice delayed, justice denied," the post added.

Surbhi also shared the same post on her Instagram Stories section.

