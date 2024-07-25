Shivangi Joshi takes time off from work, visits Nada Sahib Gurudwara in Panchkula

Mumbai, July 25 Actress Shivangi Joshi, who is known for shows like ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, ‘Begusarai’, ‘Balika Vadhu 2’ and others, recently paid a visit to Nada Sahib Gurudwara in Panchkula.

The actress recently took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and shared a collage of pictures from her visit.

She took an off from her busy work schedule to visit Nada Sahib Gurudwara.

Shivangi Joshi made her television debut in 2013 and went on to play Aayat Haider in ‘Beintehaa’. In 2014, she appeared as Vishy in ‘Love by Chance’. She later played Poonam Thakur in ‘Begusarai’, opposite Vishal Aditya Singh. The show boosted her career and made her a household name.

Her performance as Poonam earned her a nomination at Indian Telly Award for Fresh New Face - Female. In 2016, she first appeared as Meera in season 4 of ‘Yeh Hai Aashiqui’.

The same year, she portrayed Naira Singhania Goenka in the hit show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’. Her chemistry with Mohsin Khan was highly appreciated by the audience and established her as a leading actress in television.

She was recently seen in the show ‘Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka’.

