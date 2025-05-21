Shivangi Verma: For Me, Tea Is a Pause Button in the Middle of Chaos

A well-needed and delicious break, that is what a hot cup of tea means to actress Shivangi Verma. Shivangi, who has worked in shows like Tera Ishq Mera Fitoor, Choti Sarrdaarni and recently released movie Badass Ravi Kumar and will be seen in movie Gaurishankar Gauharganj wale, says that she loves enjoying her tea in peace. “I am definitely a tea person! For me, tea is not just a beverage…it’s a pause button in the middle of chaos. A perfect cup of tea means comfort in a cup where every sip feels like a warm hug. It has to be kadak….slightly milky, and with a hint elaichi and saunf that’s my go-to,” she says.

She adds, “I’m an old-school chai lover. I love strong and made-with-patience cups of tea. Though I occasionally enjoy green tea but my heart belongs to the good old chai of my type.”

Talking about her best memory with the beverage, she says, “Definitely those rainy evenings at home when my mom would make special chai with pakora and we would sit by the window watching the rains. The smell of wet earth and chai in hand….” Ask her who she would love to have tea with, and she says, “It would be with Rabindranath Tagoreji. I feel his poetry and philosophies would taste even more magical over a cup of tea with deep conversations on life.”