Shivangi Verma has a different playlist when she's with friends or at home
By IANS | Published: June 20, 2024 05:37 PM2024-06-20T17:37:39+5:302024-06-20T17:40:13+5:30
Mumbai, June 20 'Tera Ishq Mera Fitoor' fame actress Shivangi Verma shared how music keeps her inspired and gives her a push to do things better.
Ahead of the 'World Music Day', Shivangi said: "Music inspires me in many ways. It gives me the push to do things better. If I am taking a shower or I am cooking or I am getting ready or eating food or driving or waiting for somebody for everything, I need music; it kicks me differently."
"Whenever I am not in a mood to do something, I play energetic music, and it gives me a push to do it. Then I have a different playlist for when I’m with friends. I have a different playlist when I’m at home. So definitely, it has a different impact on my life," she shared.
Though she doesn’t have a favourite genre, she can listen to Bollywood songs all day. Shivangi said that it helps her a lot.
Speaking about her favourite singers, she said: "I have always been a fan of Mohammed Irfan. I have worked with him on the music video 'Dil Toota Hi Raha'. And my second favourite singer is Raj Burman. Again, I was always his fan, and then I did a song with him, 'Tumko Dekha Toh Pyaar Aagaya'. But there are other singers also that I love to listen to, like Arijit Singh and KK."
The actress is known for her works in 'Choti Sarrdaarni', 'Reporters', 'Hamari Sister Didi', 'Bhutu', and 'TV, Biwi aur Main'.
