Shivangi Verma on signing new series: It’s packed with action, drama, love, unexpected twists

Mumbai, July 22 Actress Shivangi Verma, who is known for her roles in Tera Ishq Mera Fitoor, Choti Sarrdaarni, Badass Ravi Kumar, is all set to lead a new series, which she promises is packed with “packed with action, drama, love and unexpected twists”

“I’m so excited to be a part of this new series for Hungama! While I can’t reveal much about the storyline just yet, I can say that my character is one of the most playful, layered, and challenging roles I’ve ever taken on,” said the actress about the series, which will be available on Hungama.

The actress, who also has the upcoming movie Gaurishankar Gauharganj Wale lined up, added: “Honestly, I’m a little scared to even talk about her because the moment I do, I might give away the entire plot, it’s that deeply connected… It’s packed with action, drama, love, and unexpected twists. You’ll be surprised to see how much one girl can do when life pushes her to the edge.”

“I genuinely believe you’re going to fall in love with my journey,” she said.

Talking about what drew her to the role, the actress said: “Honestly, over time, I’ve truly become a fan of web series. It gives you the space to explore emotions and growth in a way that’s very different from any other form of acting.”

She revealed that when the story was first narrated to me, I was honestly overwhelmed, in the best way.

“This character is someone I’ve always wanted to play at least once in my life. She’s playful, layered, and full of surprises, exactly the kind of challenge I love as an actor. Another big reason was the cast.”

The actress said that she was thrilled to know that she would be working alongside such talented and experienced actors.

“When you have a strong team, the chemistry shows on screen and that really elevates the entire project.”

Spilling out some details, she said: “My look is glam and hot, and the genre of the series is hybrid or masala!”

Talking about her co-star Sharad Malhotra, Shivangi said that working with him has been an absolute delight for her.

“He’s such a natural actor and brings so much energy and presence to every scene. There’s a calm confidence in him that’s infectious. We’ve had some intense and emotional scenes together, and I must say, the give-and-take during those moments was seamless.”

She added: “I’ve learned a lot from him on set, and our camaraderie definitely reflects on screen.”

