Shivani Gosain joins 'Kismat Ki Lakiro Se', describes her character as ‘cunning and sharp’

Shivani said: "In 'Kismat Ki Lakiro Se,' I portray the character of Devyani, who initially appears as a naïve and vulnerable individual, seemingly a victim of circumstances. However, beneath her soft-spoken demeanour lies a cunning intelligence and sharp wit.”

“Devyani adeptly manipulates situations to her advantage, leveraging the sympathy of those around her. Her relentless pursuit of personal comfort and security often comes at the expense of others' happiness."

The actress shared that playing Devyani offered a unique opportunity to delve into a multifaceted role that is both challenging and intriguing for her.

“She possesses layers of complexity, making her motives difficult to decipher. As the storyline progresses, Devyani's true intentions behind her entry into the show will gradually unfold, adding depth to her character.”

Talking about the Shemaroo Umang show, she added: “I am thrilled to be part of 'Kismat Ki Lakiro Se,' and I hope the audience embraces my character with the same affection they have shown for the show thus far."

