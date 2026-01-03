Shivarajkumar in awe of subtlety of Ranveer Singh's performance in 'Dhurandhar'

Mumbai, Jan 3 South superstar Shivarajkumar was all praises for Ranveer Singh for his performance in "Dhurandhar".

Addressing the success Press Conference of his movie "45", he appreciated the performances in the much discussed multi-starrer "Dhurandhar", especially highlighting the work of Akshaye Khanna and Ranveer.

Calling the Aditya Dhar directorial "emotionally strong", Shivarajkumar commented, “The emotions were fantastic, the making was very good, and every actor has performed exceptionally well."

Shedding light specifically on the lead actors, he said that while he thoroughly enjoyed Akshaye's performance, he found Ranveer Singh's portrayal to be extremely nuanced.

Spelling out the difference between the roles played by the two leads, he said that while Akshaye's character gave the room to explore, Ranveer's role required a subtle performance.

“Akshaye Khanna’s role had a certain freedom where he could explore different shades of his character. Ranveer Singh’s character, on the other hand, demanded a lot of subtlety, which is not easy to pull off. He handled it brilliantly and beautifully,” Shivarajkumar said.

Stressing the importance of ensemble films in today’s cinema, he added that multi-starrer projects are the need of the hour and help bring out diverse performances on screen.

In another update, "Dhurandhar" has been declared tax-free in Ladakh.

On Friday, the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Kavinder Gupta, took to his X (Formerly known as Twitter) and shared, “Lt Governor Shri @KavinderGupta declares Bollywood film ‘Dhurandhar’ tax-free in UT #Ladakh. Shot extensively in the region, the film spotlights Ladakh’s cinematic landscapes, signalling strong support for filmmakers and reinforcing the UT’s push to emerge as a preferred destination for film shoots and tourism. The Administration is also working on a New Film Policy and will provide full support to film productions in Ladakh” (sic).

Released on 5 December 2025, "Dhurandhar" turned out to be a rage at the box office.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor