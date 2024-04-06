Shivjyoti Rajput often sang during shoot breaks on Sonu Sood directorial ‘Fateh’

Mumbai, April 6 Actress Shivjyoti Rajput, who will be seen in the upcoming movies ‘Fateh’ and ‘JNU: Jahangir National University’, has shared that she would often sing on the sets of ‘Fateh’ during the breaks and the crew members would stop her from doing so.

The actress recently shared a video from the sets, where she was seen singing during the breaks and in this way, numerous times she has irritated her crew mates with her funny singing sessions.

Narrating the incident, Shivjyoti said: “Sometimes I feel that it's absolutely ok to be free between shots. When you are giving a take, you get into the character and after a point of time, you want to be free too. I do love singing a lot, but I don't trust my voice. So whenever I used to get time, I used to take the microphone and start singing and people used to stop me from doing that, but I always liked the fun.”

Meanwhile, the actress, who is known for her work in the Kay Kay Menon-starrer streaming series ‘Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story’, is set to essay the role of Saira Rasheed in the upcoming film ‘JNU: Jahangir National University’. Her role is inspired by political activist and former student leader at JNU, Shehla Rashid.

Shivjyoti will essay Shehla's journey from being a student activist to becoming a leading voice in Indian politics, leaving a significant impact on the political landscape with her vision.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor