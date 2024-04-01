Shivjyoti Rajput's 'JNU: Jahangir National University’ role inspired by Shehla Rashid

Mumbai, April 1 Actress Shivjyoti Rajput, who is known for her work in the Kay Kay Menon-starrer streaming series ‘Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story’, is set to essay the role of Saira Rasheed in the upcoming film ‘JNU: Jahangir National University’.

Her role is inspired by political activist and former student leader at JNU, Shehla Rasheed.

Shivjyoti will essay Shehla's journey from being a student activist to becoming a leading voice in Indian politics, leaving a significant impact on the political landscape with her vision.

Speaking about her character, the actress shared that she initially had reservations about playing the role. She even thought of approaching the director to tell him about her decision of walking out of the film.

Shivjyoti said: “I was a bit hesitant to take on the role of Saira Rasheed. However, when I discovered that Saira is inspired by Shehla, my perspective changed. In the script, Saira (Shehla) is depicted as a confident, forward-thinking, highly educated, and articulate individual, who is unwavering in upholding her beliefs. I must admit, portraying such strength and boldness is a new territory for me, which initially made me hesitant. I remember approaching the director to express my doubts politely. And I wanted to walk out of the project.”

The actress further mentioned that the director was convinced that she was the perfect fit for the role.

Shivjyoti shared: “How he convinced me is a story in itself but by the end of the day, it was clear to me I have to be sympathetic towards Shehla. I re-read the whole script again. I immersed myself in countless videos of her on YouTube and even conducted research at JNU to delve deeper into her character.”

“I discovered her kindness and unwavering commitment to her beliefs, even when they differed from those of the supporting party. A true game-changer, her ability to knock opponents down with her words is truly extraordinary," she added.

Directed by Vinay Sharma, ‘JNU: Jahangir National University’ also stars Ravi Kishan, Vijay Raj, Piyush Mishra.

Meanwhile, Shivjyoti also has 'Fateh', directed by Sonu Sood, in the pipeline. The film marks her debut in films.

