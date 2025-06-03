Shoaib Ibrahim Gives Health Update on Dipika Kakar’s Surgery, Says ‘It’s Going to Be Long’

Few days back Dipika Kakar informed fans that she has been diagnosed with stage two liver cancer. Previously she had complained of pain in stomach and after scanning it was discovered that she has a tennis ball size tumor and for that she was admitted to hospital for surgery, but her surgery was postponed due to fever. After another set of scans it was revealed that she has stage two cancer.

He also revealed that a crucial surgery has been scheduled for her in the early hours of Tuesday (June 3) and requested prayer from the fans. He penned, "Dippi's surgery is scheduled to happen tomorrow morning. It's going to be a long surgery... she needs all your prayers and strength the most... please keep her in your prayers."

Dipika, who recently made her television comeback on "Celebrity MasterChef India" after a five-year hiatus, had previously exited the show due to health concerns. Dipika's husband is making sure that he is giving update about her health to their well-wishers through his youtube volg.

In new post he also spoke about how their two year old son Ruhaan is dealing with the situation. He said he is very much clamed and behaving in a mature manner. During the vlog, Dipika mentioned that Ruhaan understands she isn't well. She explained that he visits her briefly a couple of times a day, seemingly aware of her condition, and that they are grateful for the support of their family.