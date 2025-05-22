Shoaib Ibrahim Shares Major Update on Wife Dipika Kakar’s Tumor Surgery

Television popular actress Dipika Kakar recently revealed that she has been diagnosed with the liver tumour. She has been now admitted to hospital for the treatment and her husband Shoaib Ibrahim has given health update actress. Shoiab told that Dipika's surgery has been postponed due to fever and mentioned that even tough the actress is currently hospitalised, she is feeling better.

In his YouTube video Shoaib Ibrahim said, "I wasn’t able to give an update previously as I was busy. Dipika’s surgery is still pending and we are looking forward to it. Dipika took a few tests last time when we visited the hospital and ever since then, she has started to wean off Ruhaan, Dipika started weaning off Ruhaan after we got done with all the tests. We were then supposed to visit the hospital for the surgery. However, Dipika fell ill and started to have a high fever. Her temperature was more than 103. Moreover, she suffered from extreme body ache. She took several medicines but nothing was working during the time."

Earlier this month, Shoaib Ibrahim revealed that Dipika Kakar had been enduring intense stomach pain for several weeks. Initially, it was suspected to be a simple infection, and she was advised to take medication. However, as her condition worsened, multiple scans were conducted, which ultimately revealed that she had developed a liver tumour.

Dipika, a beloved television actress, recently made her much-anticipated return to the small screen with the inaugural season of Celebrity MasterChef India after a five-year hiatus. Unfortunately, due to her health complications, she had to make the difficult decision to withdraw from the show.