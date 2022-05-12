Shocking! Actress Mumtaj prosecuted under the Child Labor Act for abusing minors

South actress Mumtaj has landed into a legal trouble. The actress, who lives with her brother's family in Chennai, reportedly got prosecuted under the Child Labor Act. A 19-year-old girl recently contacted the police control room claiming that she was being harassed by Mumtaj and her family while working at their home.

She sought help and said that she was tortured for trying a job in another home. After the girl was chased by Mumtaj's family, she then complained to the police. She along with her 17-year-old younger sister were said to be Mumtaj's housemaids for six years and they hail from Uttar Pradesh. Based on the complaint, the two girls were rescued and handed over to the concerned authorities. Mumtaj who was introduced to Tamil cinema by T. Rajendhar in 'Monisha En Monalisa' has acted in several films. After a hiatus she returned to the limelight by participating in 'Bigg Boss 2' hosted by Kamal Haasan.

