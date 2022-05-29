Shocking! Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala shot dead at Mansa village

Popular Punjabi singer and rapper Sidhu Moose Wala, who had joined the Congress before the Punjab elections, has been shot dead.Sidhu Moose Wala had contested this year's Punjab assembly election on a Congress ticket from Mansa and was defeated by AAP candidate Vijay Singla by a huge margin of 63,000 votes. Vijay Singla was recently sacked by Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann over charges of corruption.Last month, Sidhu Moose Wala had sparked a row after he targeted the Aam Aadmi Party and its supporters in his song ‘Scapegoat’. The singer had called AAP supporters ‘gaddar’ (traitor) in his song.

