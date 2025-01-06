'Shogun' dominates 2025 Golden Globe Awards with historic wins

Los Angeles (California) [US], January 6 : The 2025 Golden Globe Awards saw 'Shogun', the epic historical drama, sweep the drama categories, making history with its dominance.

The series, which previously won a record-breaking 18 Emmys, cemented its place in Hollywood history by taking home the prestigious award for Best Television Series - Drama, amongst other big honours.

Leading the charge for 'Shogun' was star Anna Sawai, who won Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series - Drama for her portrayal of Toda Mariko.

The night also saw Tadanobu Asano claim the award for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for his role in 'Shogun'.

Asano expressed his gratitude with an emotional speech, telling the audience, "This is a very big present for me," and concluding with, "I'm very happy."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Golden Globes (@goldenglobes)

Hiroyuki Sanada, another standout from 'Shogun', triumphed in the category of Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series - Drama.

Sanada thanked his fellow cast members and shared a heartfelt message for future actors.

"Never give up," he said, inspiring the next generation of performers. He also expressed his gratitude to everyone who had supported him on his journey, stating, "All of you have brought me here."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Golden Globes (@goldenglobes)

The series' remarkable success did not stop at individual performances. 'Shogun' emerged victorious in the night's final drama category, winning Best Television Series - Drama.

The competition included notable titles such as 'The Day of the Jackal' (Peacock), 'The Diplomat' (Netflix), 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' (Prime Video), 'Slow Horses' (Apple TV+), and 'Squid Game' (Netflix).

The 82nd Golden Globe Awards, broadcast live from The Beverly Hilton, marked the official start of the 2025 awards season.

The star-studded evening was filled with glamorous fashion moments, as celebrities like Angelina Jolie, Cate Blanchett, and Glen Powell, among others made their way down the red carpet.

The ceremony was broadcast on CBS and streamed on Paramount+ in the US, with a special broadcast for Indian audiences via Lionsgate Play.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor