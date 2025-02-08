'Shogun' dominates TV category at 30th Critics Choice Awards

California [US], February 8 : 'Shogun' dominated the TV category at the 30th Critics Choice Awards after it took home the prestigious award for Best Television Series-Drama, amongst big honours.

Tadanobu Asano won the award for 'Best Supporting Actor in Drama Series' while Moeka Hoshi bagged the same award in the actress category for their performances in Shogun.

Hiroyuki Sanada who played the lead role in FX's Shogun, took home the 2025 Best Actor in a Drama Series Critics Choice Award on Friday, February 7 (early Saturday morning in India).

The actor bested formidable competition from The Old Man's Jeff Bridges, Doctor Who's Ncuti Gatwa, The Day of the Jackal's Eddie Redmayne, The Diplomat's Rufus Sewell, and The Boys' Antony Starr to win the honour at the 30th Critics Choice Awards, that took place at the Barker Hangar at Santa Monica Airport, California.

To add the cherry on top, Shogun also bagged the honour of becoming the best drama series on television at the Critics Choice Awards 2025.

For the 'Best Drama Series' on television, the show was nominated among the big names such as 'Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire', 'The Day of the Jackal', 'The Diplomat', 'Evil', 'Industry', 'The Old Man' and 'Slow Horses.'

The Golden Globes Awards which was held last month also witnessed the domination of 'Shogun' after it bagged prestigious awards in several categories including Best Television Series-Drama amongst other big honours.

Leading the charge for 'Shogun' was star Anna Sawai, who won Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series - Drama for her portrayal of Toda Mariko.

The night also saw Tadanobu Asano claim the award for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for his role in 'Shogun'.

Asano expressed his gratitude with an emotional speech, telling the audience, "This is a very big present for me," and concluding with, "I'm very happy."

The competition included notable titles such as 'The Day of the Jackal' (Peacock), 'The Diplomat' (Netflix), 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' (Prime Video), 'Slow Horses' (Apple TV+), and 'Squid Game' (Netflix).

