'Shogun' makes history as second non-English-language drama series with 25 Emmy nominations

Washington [US], July 18 : In a landmark achievement, FX Productions' epic Japanese period drama 'Shogun' has garnered an impressive 25 Emmy nominations, emerging as the most nominated series of the year across all categories.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the nominations were unveiled on Wednesday morning, highlighting the show's sweeping impact on the television landscape.

Among its accolades, 'Shogun' secured a nomination for Best Drama Series, marking a significant milestone as only the second non-English-language series to enter this prestigious category, following in the footsteps of Netflix's 'Squid Game' in 2022.

The series, based on James Clavell's novel and set in Feudal Japan, explores themes of power, honor, and the complex dynamics of succession.

Lead actor Hiroyuki Sanada received a nomination for Best Dramatic Actor for his portrayal of Lord Yoshii Toranaga, while Anna Sawai earned recognition as a nominee for Best Dramatic Actress for her role as Toda Mariko, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The ensemble cast's contributions were further highlighted with nominations for Tadanobu Asano and Takehiro Hira in the supporting actor category, and Nestor Carbonelle for Best Guest Actor.

Beyond acting, 'Shogun' excelled in technical categories including production design, original dramatic score, stunt performance, sound editing, casting, cinematography, costume design, and series directing.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Frederick E.O. Toye's direction was particularly notable in guiding the series to its ambitious narrative heights.

The success of 'Shogun' at the Emmys underscores a pivotal moment for Asian representation in television.

The series, which was initially planned for the limited series category, transitioned to drama following the announcement of two additional seasons in production.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, this move strategically positioned 'Shogun' amidst a competitive field that saw major series concluding or delayed due to industry strikes.

Notably, the majority of 'Shogun's' Japanese cast members received their first individual Emmy nominations, marking a significant milestone in their careers and setting new benchmarks for diversity and inclusion in television storytelling.

Originally adapted in 1980 as a cultural phenomenon on NBC, 'Shogun' returned to screens with a modern interpretation that has captivated global audiences.

With its lavish production values and commitment to authenticity, the series has not only rekindled interest in Clavell's timeless saga but also set a new standard for epic storytelling on television.

As the countdown begins to the 2024 Emmy Awards ceremony, where the winners will be announced on September 15, FX and parent company Disney celebrate the critical acclaim and audience acclaim for 'Shogun'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor