Shoojit Sircar calls short films a ‘profound art form’

Mumbai, July 22 Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar, who has been elected as the jury for the short film competition at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2024, has described the medium of short films as a profound art form.

The IFFM 2024 short film competition has attracted some of the best talents.

IFFM 2024 is set to take place between August 15 and 25, celebrating the best in Indian cinema over the last year with a focus on diversity.

Previously, Shoojit won the Best Director award at IFFM 2022 for his acclaimed film 'Sardar Udham'.

Talking about the same, Shoojit said: “I am elated to be appointed as the jury for the key short film competition at IFFM 2024. Short films are a truly profound art form, encapsulating diverse narratives and innovative storytelling techniques; they're usually the starting point for young and raw filmmakers. They serve as a powerful platform for emerging voices to shine, display creativity, and tell stories from their own unique perspectives.”

“I have always admired the raw creativity and bold perspectives that short films bring to the forefront, reflecting the essence of our times and celebrating the current reflection of society. I am looking forward to watching movies with some incredible and fresh new voices,” he added.

