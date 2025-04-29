Shoojit Sircar in open letter to Irrfan Khan: ‘Those mystical eyes of yours are etched in my memory’

Mumbai, April 29 Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar, who is known for films like ‘Vicky Donor’, ‘Madras Cafe’, ‘Piku’, ‘October’ and others, is remembering the late actor Irrfan Khan on his death anniversary.

On Tuesday, the filmmaker took to his Instagram, and shared several BTS pictures from ‘Piku’. In the pictures, he could be seen jamming with Irrfan and Deepika Padukone.

He also penned a long note in the caption, as he wrote, “Dear Irfaan, Friend, wherever you are, I know you’re doing well and have probably made many new friends there. I’m sure people have fallen in love with your charm, as we all have. Here, I’m doing fine. But there’s one thing you might not be aware of Irfaan - just how much you’re loved and missed here. You’d be surprised:) I miss our jhal muri sessions and the laughter we shared”.

The filmmaker shared that the actor’s discussions on the magic of life were always fascinating, and he deeply cherishes those moments.

He further mentioned, “Remember our long conversations about spiritualism and science when you were in London? Those talks were incredibly deep. I’ve got the books you recommended, and I often think about our discussions on life and death. Your smile and those mystical eyes of yours are etched in my memory. It’s not easy living every day without you; there’s a huge vacuum. Irfaan, I wanted to let you know that Babil and Ayan are doing well”.

Shoojit then spoke about his bonding with the actor’s son, actor Babil Khan, and shared that he has become a “bit of a guardian to him”.

“Babil and I play football together, and I’ve become a bit of a guardian to him. Don’t worry, I’m looking out for him. Sutapa and I talk often. Me and Ronnie, we’ve just finished a film project with Babil. He’s growing into a fine artist, slowly carving his own space in the industry. I’m sure he’s on the right path, just like you always envisioned. I know you’re watching over us from wherever you are, and that’s a comfort. There’s so much to talk about, but for now, I’ll just say adieu, friend. Lots of love”, he added.

