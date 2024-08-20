Shoojit Sircar on learnings from Satyajit Ray: You can still make films without compromising

New Delhi, Aug 20 Director Shoojit Sircar has talked about the learnings from legendary filmmaker Shoojit Sircar and said that from his films, one can learn that without compromising, one can still make a film even if they don’t have the means.

Talking about the learnings from Ray’s work in today’s time, Sircar told IANS: “There is no comparison with today’s cinema. His films should be seen by every filmmaker or artist and even non-filmmakers should watch his films.”

“How beautifully and precisely he has made his films and presented his stories. It’s not that he was careful about his budgets or making his crafts but he always spoke up and voiced his expressions with whatever means he had to make the film.”

The filmmaker said that in today’s cinema, somewhere people start to compromise.

“The most important learning is that, in today’s films I feel somewhere you start compromising, which he has not. From his films, you learn that without compromising, you can still make the film even if you don’t have the means,” he said.

Sircar was elected as a judge for the jury for the 15th edition of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2024 for the short film competition segment.

Talking about being a part of the jury, he said: "Normally, your films are judged, and now you have to judge. Normally, I don't do this. I did this for Mitu Lange, she has done a wonderful job for IFFM… It’s a very friendly festival for India in Australia.”

“It's a commendable job she has done in terms of promoting Indian and South Asian films in Australia. I am fortunate to be a part of this jury.”

He said short films are as important as feature films.

Apart from serving as a jury member, his film “Umesh Chronicles," which the filmmaker has produced, will be screened at the festival.

