Shoot begins for 2nd season of OTT series 'Sixer' starring Shivankit Singh Parihar

Mumbai, June 7 The makers of Shivankit Singh Parihar-starrer sports drama series 'Sixer' on Friday began the shooting of the second season of the show.

The new season will see Nikku (Shivankit) navigating through personal growth, newfound responsibilities, and complex relationships, all while fostering a newfound friendship with his former rival, Shanu (Gaurav Singh).

Speaking about the new season, Shivankit, who is also the writer of the show said in a statement, "This season explores Nikku's personal evolution, his deepening friendship with Shanu, and the emotional intricacies within their group. Our collaboration with Amazon MiniTV allows us to present this compelling story to an even wider audience."

Amogh Dusad, Head of Content, Amazon miniTV said, "We are excited as the second season of Sixer begins its shoot, following the overwhelming love and support season one received. As we gear up for the second innings of his story, the new season will once again capture the magic of cricket and Indore and bring it to the screen with unmatched drama and thrill."

The show which also stars Karishma Singh, Brij Bhushan Shukla, Badri Chavan, and Anandeshwar Dwivedi revolved around a ragtag group of cricketers and cricket enthusiasts who, despite facing personal challenges, unite to support one another and strive for victory in the local tennis ball cricket tournament.

Created by TVF, 'Sixer S2' will soon be streaming on Amazon miniTV.

