Shoot of Prabhas-starrer 'Salaar Part 2' begins

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 9 : The work on Prabhas-starrer Salaar Part 2 has started.

The makers of Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam on Friday took to their social media to share a video of Prabhas as Salaar, announcing the commencement of the shoot.

They further included the caption: "The journey is going to be epic...#Salaar2 begins!#PrabhasXHombal3Films #Prabhas #PrashanthNeel @PrithviOfficial @Vkiragandur @hombalefilms"

Prabhas has signed a three-picture deal with production banner Hombale Films, following their collaboration on "Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire."

The deal, which includes the upcoming "Salaar Part 2" and two additional features, represents one of the largest talent-studio partnerships in Indian cinema. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, Variety reported.

'Salaar Part 2', helmed by "K.G.F" director Prashanth Neel, will be the first project under the new agreement.

Hombale founder Vijay Kiragandur said, "At Hombale, we believe in the power of storytelling that transcends borders. Our collaboration with Prabhas is a step towards crafting timeless cinema that will inspire and entertain for generations to come."

Prabhas also has "The Raja Saab," "Spirit," "Kalki 2" and "Fauji" in his kitty.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor