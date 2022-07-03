Shoot of 'Uriyadi' Vijay Kumar's upcoming film wrapped up

Chennai, July 3 The shooting of actor-director Vijay Kumar's upcoming yet-to-be-titled film, which has been directed by Abbas A Rahmath, has been completed, sources close to the unit say.

Vijay Kumar, who shot to fame by directing and acting in the critically-acclaimed franchise 'Uriyadi', is playing the lead in this action entertainer produced by Adithya.

Apart from his films Uriyadi, Uriyadi 2, Vijay Kumar is also known for having penned the dialogues of the critically-acclaimed, super hit film, Soorarai Pottru, featuring Suriya and Aparna Balamurali in the lead.

Says a source, "The director of this film, Abbas A Rahmath, was Vijay Kumar's co-director in Uriyadi 2 and therefore, they are working together again. The story is an action entertainer that will be centred on manipulation and revenge."

The source adds: "Actress Monisha, who is from Kerala, plays the female lead in this film. She has worked as assistant director in Malayalam cinema. The heroine's character in the film is a Malayali, while Vijay Kumar plays a college student in the film."

The film was shot in a matter of 60 days in places like Manapad, Kottayam, Pazhaverkadu and Chennai.

