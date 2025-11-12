Shooting begins for Dileep’s new film D 152

Kochi, Nov 12 The shooting of actor Dileep’s new film -- D 152 -- directed by Jagan Shaji Kailas, son of veteran filmmaker Shaji Kailas, began on Wednesday, with a traditional pooja ceremony held at the Vaikom Mahadeva Temple.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by members of the film crew, relatives, and well-wishers. Dileep performed the switch-on ceremony, while director Tarun Moorthy gave the first clap.

The film is produced by Sandeep Senan and Alex E. Kurian under the banners of Urvashi Theatres and Kaka Stories.

Sangeeth Senan and Nimitha Alex are the co-producers, and Ralu Subhash Chandran serves as the executive producer.

Billed as a thriller, the film is designed to keep the audience on the edge of their seats from start to finish.

Along with Dileep, the cast includes Binu Pappu, Vilas Chandran, Ashokan, and Shari in key roles.

Several other prominent actors and newcomers will also feature in the film.

The story and screenplay are by Vibin Balachandran. Mujeeb Majeed handles the music, Ajay David Kachappilly is the cinematographer, and Sooraj E.S. is in charge of editing.

Santosh Raman serves as the production designer, Ronax Xavier handles makeup, and Sameera Saneesh designs the costumes.

Syamanthak Pradeep is the chief associate director, assisted by Mukesh Vishnu.

Stills are by Vighnesh Pradeep, with Yellow Tooth designing the artwork.

Manu Alukkal handles project design, Bernard Thomas is the production executive, and Noble Jacob (Ettumanoor) is the production controller.

Filming will take place in and around Thodupuzha, and the movie will be released under the banner of Urvashi Theatres.

60-year-old Shaji Kailas, in a career spanning 25 years, has directed around 50 films and is known for his blockbusters like Ekalavayan, Aaram Thampuran, and Commissioner, to name a few.

Jagan grew up under the watchful eyes of his father and his mother, Annie. She is a hugely popular yesteryear actress in Malayalam.

