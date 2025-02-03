Shooting for Mohanlal-starrer ‘Vrusshabha’ wrapped

Chennai, Feb 3 Shooting for the highly anticipated pan-Indian epic action entertainer Vrusshabha, starring Malayalam superstar Mohanlal in the lead, has been wrapped, its makers announced on Monday.

The final schedule of the film, which took place in Mumbai, marked the completion of this ambitious project. The cast and crew commemorated the occasion with a grand cake-cutting ceremony.

The atmosphere was charged with excitement and emotion as the team celebrated months of hard work, dedication, and creative collaboration.

Written and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Nanda Kishore and presented by Connekkt Media and Balaji Telefilms, Vrusshabha has generated immense buzz for its grandeur, compelling storytelling, and stellar performances.

With a unique blend of action, emotion, and mythology, the film aims to transport audiences into a world of intense drama and breathtaking visuals.

The film, which has been made on a huge budget, has been shot simultaneously in Malayalam and Telugu, ensuring an authentic experience for audiences at a pan-Indian and global level.

Alongside Mohanlal, the cast features powerhouse performers whose roles are poised to leave a lasting impact.

The technical brilliance of the film, from massive fight sequences to mesmerizing cinematography, promises a spectacular viewing experience.

With production now complete, the film has entered the post-production stage.

Scheduled for a grand Diwali 2025 release, Vrusshabha will hit screens in five languages—Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, and Kannada.

Vrusshabha has been produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, CK Padma Kumar, Varun Mathur, Saurabh Mishra, Abhishek Vyas, Vishal Gurnani, and Juhi Parekh Mehta.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor