Shooting for 'Shehzada' song takes a toll on Kartik Aaryan's legs

Mumbai, Jan 10 Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan said that his calves and knees started to hurt after shooting for a song for his upcoming film 'Shehzada'.

Kartik took to Instagram, where he shared a picture of himself dipping his feet in ice cold water. He is also seen holding a large chunk of ice as he poses for a selfie.

"Ghutne toot gaye Ice Bucket Challenge 2023 starts now #Shehzada #SongShoot#CalvesGone," he wrote as the caption.

According to reports, Kartik is shooting for the remake of the popular song 'Butta Bomma' form the film 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' originally featuring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde.

'Shehzada' is an action drama directed by Rohit Dhawan. The film stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead role alongside Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy and Sachin Khedekar. It is a remake of the 2020 Telugu film 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo'.

