Shooting obstructions, film director Amar Raj Chauhan’s upcoming horror comedy film “NH 99” whose shooting was opposed by the Mundari tribe

Film director Amar Raj Chauhan is going to step into the Bollywood film industry. “NH 99” is going to be the first film of his career, and it is a horror comedy that is adventurous and full of excitement. “NH 99” is being produced by the film production company Neelam World Pictures, which shooting was going on in a forest situated on the bank of the Kanchi river and during the shooting, the people of Mundari tribes living there created a ruckus and tried to stop the shooting of the film. After this, the matter was handled with the help of local police.

Cast and story of the film

This film, “NH 99”, is going to be a multi-starrer film in which Akash Kapoor and Akshay Kharodia will be seen as the lead.

Talking about the story of the film, not much information has been revealed yet, but whatever information we have received through the news, in this movie, there is mention of a cursed national highway, which passes through a dangerous dense forest and whose area of 45 kilometres is haunted, and no one has ever been able to cross that area of 45 kilometres and whoever tried to cross it could neither able to reach the other end of the road and never could return back, and lost themselves at that cursed place forever. The most dangerous incident in the history of this cursed road is mentioned in the film “NH 99”, in which seven friends, due to their courage and determination, are going to be seen trying to cross this mysterious road and are going to undertake the most dangerous and adventurous journey of their lives.

The Mundari tribe opposes film shooting

Recently, an incident came to light regarding the film, which was related to the film’s shooting. According to reports, in the climax of this film, a graveyard has been shown which has surrounded by a dense forest, and the film ends in this graveyard, and the director of this film Amar Raj Chauhan wanted to shoot it in a real graveyard, and according to him, after a lot of effort the location hunters of the film found a graveyard, which was completely surrounded to the dense forest, which is near Taimara village of Bundu subdivision of Ranchi district and is situated on the banks of Kanchi river, where the people of Mundari tribes reside.

After finding the location, the entire film reached there, and permission was also taken from the forest department for the film shooting, but as soon as the shooting of the film started, the people of the Mundari tribe living there started protesting against it and obstructed the shooting. They said that this place was being defiled by shooting here; it is the graveyard of our ancestors, which we will not allow to be defiled; after this, it was explained to the villagers that stopping the shooting of the film could cause a huge loss to the producers and then the villagers put forward some conditions in which the shooting ends after completion, the graveyard had to be purified again, and there were some minor conditions which were fulfilled by the producers, and then the villagers agreed to the shooting and also helped the film unit in the shooting.

The director’s intention behind doing it

It is being told that the director Amar Raj Chauhan’s objective behind shooting in the real graveyard was that he wanted to see such a feeling of fear on the faces of his actors in the entire climax of the film that the audience would experience completely real feelings, and all the talents hold this thing throughout the climax. According to the makers, this is exactly what happened because the shooting took place in a graveyard at night and all the actors looked frightened, by which the film director got a lot of help in taking his shots and was able to achieve the performance he wanted from his actors, and it is being said that the climax of this film has been shown to be very scary and dangerous, which you will be able to see after the release of the film.

The film is going to hit the big screen soon

All the work related to the film has now been completed and the film “NH 99” is completely ready to face the audience, and this film is going to be seen in theatres in the coming months of this year, and in just a few days the trailer of the movie will be launched, which you will be able to see on your screen.

If any information related to the film comes to light, we will keep you informed.

