Shooting of crime drama Kuttram Kadithal-2 begins; Makers release glimpse video

Chennai, July 28 Shooting of director S K Jeeva's upcoming crime drama 'Kuttram Kadithal 2', featuring producer and actor J S K Sathish Kumar in the lead, began on Monday even as the makers of the film chose to release a glimpse video to give audiences an idea of the plot of the film.

‘Kuttram Kadithal 2’ is being produced by actor J S K Sathish Kumar's production house JSK Film Corporation. The film is being directed by SK Jeeva, who has also penned the film's screenplay along with JSK Satish Kumar.

On the verge of retirement, a 60-year-old dedicated government school teacher is honoured with the prestigious 'Best Teacher Award' by the Central Government. What should have been a peaceful farewell to his career turns into an unexpected journey filled with challenges, revelations, and emotional reckonings. As he navigates through this turbulent phase, the story unfolds into a heartwarming tale of resilience, integrity, and redemption, culminating in a poignant and powerful climax.

The glimpse video that has been released shows JSK Sathish Kumar, who plays the retired school teacher, arriving in town by bus. He alights from the bus and orders a sherbeth at a roadside shop. As he starts to sip on the cool drink, he witnesses a man being chased and hacked to death....

The film, which will be a thriller-drama, is to be shot in places like Theni and Sirumalai in Tamil Nadu and in Kerala.

Along with JSK Satish Kumar, the film will also feature Pandiyarajan, Appu Kutty, Balaji Murugadoss, Deepak, Paval, Padman, PL Thenappan, Chandini Tamilarasan, Keerthi Chawla, Viji Chandrasekar, Lovelyn, Jovita Livingston and Roshan among others.

On the technical front, the film will have music by D K and cinematography by Sathish G. Stunts for the film are to be choreographed by Mahesh Mathew while dances are to be directed by Manas.

Raja Gurusamy has been roped in as the lyricist of the film, which will have VFX and DI by Varna digital studio.

