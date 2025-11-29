Shooting of crucial fight sequence for Ram Charan's 'Peddi' underway!

Hyderabad, Nov 29 The unit of director Buchi Babu Sana's eagerly awaited rural action drama 'Peddi', featuring Telugu star Ram Charan in the lead, is currently in the process of filming a crucial fight sequence on a massive set erected for the purpose.

Sources close to the unit of the film say that Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal’s father, the renowned stunt director Sham Kaushal, known for his work in 'Dangal', is supervising this high-intensity action sequence. Navakanth is the stunt master choreographing the sequence.

Sources point out that the makers have brought Sham Kaushal on board specifically because the sequence being shot is poised to be one of the film’s highlights. Given its significance, the team is mounting the shoot on an exceptionally grand scale.

The crucial and high-intensity fight sequence will feature Ram Charan alongside fighters. Kannada Superstar Shiva Rajkumar, who plays the role of Gour Naidu in the film, is also part of the ongoing shoot. A massive set has been constructed by production designer Avinash Kolla at the Aluminium Factory in Hyderabad, where the action block is being shot.

The film has already been garnering a lot of attention for its first-look posters and glimpse. Produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, and prestigiously presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, Peddi is being mounted on a massive scale with a high budget. The film features Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead.

"Director Buchi Babu Sana, a known perfectionist, is paying meticulous attention to every action segment. Each fight sequence has been crafted with unique concepts and breathtaking execution," the sources add.

Meanwhile, 'Peddi' has become a global sensation. The first single, 'Chikiri Chikiri' from the film, has crossed the 110-million mark, receiving a phenomenal response worldwide. The song continues to trend globally and stands as one of the biggest chartbusters of the year.

The film also stars Jagapathi Babu and Divyendu Sharma in prominent roles.

Peddi is backed by a stellar technical crew with Academy Award winner AR Rahman composing the music, renowned cinematographer R Rathnavelu handling the camera, and National Award–winning editor Navin Nooli taking charge of the editing.

The film is slated for a grand pan-India theatrical release on March 27, 2026.

--IANS

