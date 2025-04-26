Shooting of Dhanush’s ‘Idly Kadai’ wrapped up!

Chennai, April 26 The shooting of director Dhanush's eagerly-awaited action entertainer, 'Idly Kadai', has been completed, its makers announced on Saturday.

It may be recalled that the unit of the film had left for Bangkok on the Wednesday before last to can a crucial sequence, which required the presence of all the actors in the film. Now, sources say that this sequence has been shot and the film's shooting completed.

Taking to its X timeline, Dawn Pictures, which is producing the film, wrote, "It's time to call it a WRAP for #IdlyKadai. See you in theatres on the 1st of October. Exciting updates soon."

The makers of the film had initially announced that the film would hit screens worldwide on April 10 this year. However, they chose to postpone the release. Soon after announcing the postponement, Aakash Baskaran of Dawn Pictures, in an interview to a media outlet, said the film’s release had been postponed as another 10 per cent of the film remained to be shot.

"We need to shoot this in foreign. It is a combination scene that will have Nithya Menon, Arun Vijay sir, Rajkiran sir, Parthiban sir, Sathyaraj sir and all the actors. We couldn’t get common dates of all the artistes and that was the reason why we couldn’t shoot this combination sequence. We didn’t want to rush through as the film has come out really well,” he had said in the interview.

The makers then announced October 1 as the film’s new date of release.

Sources say Arun Vijay plays the antagonist in the film and that the face off between Dhanush and Arun Vijay will be something to look forward to in the film.

The makers have also confirmed that Shalini Pandey will be playing a pivotal role in the film as was being speculated in some sections of the media.

‘Idly Kadai’, which will feature Dhanush and Nithya Menon in the lead, is being directed by Dhanush himself. The film, which is being jointly produced by Dhanush’s Wunderbar films along with Dawn Pictures, has cinematography by Kiran Koushik and music by G V Prakash.

