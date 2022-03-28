Shooting of director Bala's upcoming film with Suriya begins in Kanyakumari

Chennai, March 28 Work on ace director Bala's new film, featuring actor Suriya in the lead, began in Kanyakumari on Monday with a simple pooja.

Tentatively titled #Suriya 41, the film, which is being produced by Suriya's 2D Entertainment as its 19th production, has raised a lot of expectations as Suriya and Bala are working together after a gap of almost 18 years.

Taking to Twitter to share his thoughts on the new film, Suriya tweeted, "Been waiting for Director Bala na, my mentor to say 'Action!' After 18 years, it's happiness today! This moment, we need all your wishes! #Suriya41."

Sources close to the unit say the film's plot will be completely different from the plots of films like 'Nandha' and 'Pithamagan' and that Suriya's character in this film will be one that hasn't been witnessed in Tamil cinema before.

One of Tollywood's top heroines, Krithi Shetty, is playing the female lead opposite Suriya in this film. She plays Suriya's romantic interest for the first time. Actress Mamitha will make her debut as the second female lead.

The film, which is being made on a big budget, will have cinematography by Balasubramaniam and music by G V Prakash. Art direction will be by Maya Pandi and editing will be by Sathish Surya.

