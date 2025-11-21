Shooting of director C V Kumar's sci-fi thriller 'XY' wrapped up

Chennai, Nov 21 The makers of director C V Kumar's eagerly awaited sci-fi thriller 'XY', which interestingly is also a part of the director's Maayavan Cinematic Universe (MCU), have now announced that shooting for the film has been wrapped up.

On Friday, director C V Kumar, who is also known for producing several landmark films in Tamil cinema, took to his social media timelines to announce the completion of shooting for the film.

He wrote, "It’s a wrap for #XY #Maayavan Cinematic Universe. A new code of destiny begins… A @icvkumar Film."

After the phenomenal success of 'Maayavan' — a critically acclaimed sci-fi film in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, ace filmmaker C V Kumar decided it was time to expand the world of 'Maayavan' into a Cinematic Universe with his ambitious next project titled 'XY'.

Sources close to the unit claim that 'XY', which has been written and directed by C. V. Kumar, promises to redefine the science fiction genre in Indian cinema, blending groundbreaking concepts with high-octane storytelling, visual grandeur, and an emotional core that is likely to resonate with audiences.

The film boasts of a quality technical team. It will have cinematography by Hariharan Anandarajah, bringing a bold and futuristic visual language.Music for the film is by Srikant, who has worked with Oscar winner A. R. Rahman and was part of the Grammy-winning album 'Divine Tides'. The film will have editing by the accomplished P K and art direction by Kesav.

The film's cast is an exciting mix of stars and fresh talent. Rathika Ravindhar, a popular artiste from the Telugu film industry, will be seen playing the lead along with Aniz Prabakar, making his debut.

The lead pair will be supported by Varshini Venkat, Brana, Pragadeesh, Srithar, Rowdy Baby Varshu, and Cheran Academy Hussian, who enrich the cinematic universe with diverse and memorable performances.

Sources claim that 'XY' has been produced on a grand scale by Sambasivam of Sri Krish Pictures in association with Sri International.

--IANS

