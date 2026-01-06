Shooting of G V Prakash-starrer 'Happy Raj' wrapped up

Chennai, Jan 6 The shooting of director Maria Elanchezian's upcoming feel good entertainer 'Happy Raj', featuring actors G V Prakash Kumar and Sri Gouri Priya in the lead, has now been wrapped up, the film's makers announced on Tuesday.

Sources close to the unit of the film said that the team marked the wrapping up of shooting with a light-hearted photo session.

Pointing out that the shoot was completed smoothly across planned schedules, a source close to the unit disclosed that the director expressed gratitude to the entire cast and crew for their dedication, discipline, and collaborative spirit throughout the journey. The team shared that the filming experience was filled with positive energy, mirroring the soul of the story itself.

The film, which has been produced by Jayavardhan for Beyond Pictures, is a wholesome, feel-good entertainer that sources claim will resonate with audiences of all age groups.

Sources in the unit say the film has taken shape exactly as conceived and that it is rooted in optimism, light-hearted emotions, and relatable moments that will look to celebrate happiness in everyday life.

G V Prakash Kumar essays the titular role of Happy Raj in the film and those in the know say that his presence has brought charm, freshness, and a breezy screen presence to the character.

Sri Gouri Priya plays the female lead, adding warmth and emotional depth to the narrative. A major highlight of the film is the return of well known Tamil actor Abbas who returns to films after a long sabbatical. Already, news of his return through this film has generated significant curiosity about the project among audiences.

Apart from G V Prakash and Sri Gouri Priya, the film will also feature a host of actors including George Mariyam, Prarthna, Adhirchi Arun, Madurai Muthu, and Sofa Boy Rasool in pivotal roles.

Written and directed by Maria Elanchezian, the film has been co-produced by Jaikanth Suresh. The technical crew features Madhan Christopher as cinematographer, Justin Prabhakaran as music composer, RK Selva as editor, Kumar Gangappa as art director, and Praveen Raja handling costume design.

With shooting now having been wrapped, sources close to the unit say that the team is gearing up for post-production work, which is set to commence shortly.

