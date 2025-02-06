Shooting of Kalidaas 2 wrapped, says actor Bharath

Chennai, Feb 6 Actor Bharath, who is gearing up for the Celebrity Cricket League which has teams from the different film industries of the country participating in it, has now announced that shooting for his next film Kalidaas 2 has been wrapped up.

Taking to his social media timeline, Bharath wrote, “Finally it’s a wrap for #Kalidaas2 .. Can’t wait to show you all what our team has done and looking forward for all your love and support !! Thanks to my director @srisenthilnathan and my producer @5starsenthil sir for all the trust. Thanking my whole cast and crew as well without which this would not be possible. Exciting updates coming soon !!”

The film, which is the second instalment in the Kalidaas franchise, is being directed by Sri Senthil and produced by Five star K Senthil and N Yogeshwaran.

The film has music by Sam C S and cinematography by Suresh Bala. Editing for the film is by Bhuvan Srinivasan and art direction is by Raja.

Expectations from the second part of Kalidaas have soared, primarily because of the fine fashion in which the first part was made.

Bharath played a police officer in part one, which revolved around his investigation of a series of deaths. The film starts with Bharath’s character investigating the death of a woman who has jumped off the roof of her apartment. Within a day, another woman commits suicide in exactly the same fashion. Even as the cops look to intensify their investigation, a third death occurs.

The film, as a whole, came in for a lot of critical appreciation. In particular, Bharath’s work was noticed as was the work of the editor, Bhuvan Srinivasan.

Meanwhile, Bharath seems to be gearing up for the Celebrity Cricket League. Bharath plays for the Chennai Rhinos team, which represents the Tamil film industry, in the tournament. The Chennai Rhinos are to take on Bengal Tigers on February 8 at Bengaluru.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor