Shooting of Leo Sivakumar-starrer 'Delivery Boy' wrapped up

Chennai, Dec 19 The shooting of director Nani's upcoming emotional action entertainer 'Delivery Boy', featuring actors Leo Sivakumar and Brigida in the lead, had now been completed, its makers announced on Friday.

Sources close to the uit say that the film, which has been shot entirely in Chennai and Coimbatore, was shot in a span of just 42 days.

Taking to their X timeline, the publicists of the production house Asasi Creations, wrote, "#DeliveryBoy shoot wrapped up. Coming to theatres soon. Starring @leosivakumar02 @realradikaa @Brigidasagaoffl @DushyanthJayap1 @dhivakargj @DirectorBose @SundaramurthyKS @AmuthaLeoni @nanisignin @teamaimpr."

Talking to IANS, director Nani, who worked as an assistant director to well known director Suseenthiran before turning director, said, "If I have to briefly give you an idea of what the film is all about, it is about the efforts made by a hardworking delivery boy looking to save his mother. The hero of the story comes from a lower middle-class family and the story will revolve around his efforts to save his mother. It will be a gripping story that will keep audiences hooked to the screen from the beginning to end."

The director also disclosed that now that the shooting had been wrapped up, postproduction work was progressing at a brisk pace. "We have now started dubbing for the film. We intend to release the film sometime in March next year," he said.

Apart from Leo Sivakumar and Brigida, who play the lead, the film will also feature a host of gifted character artistes including actors Radikaa Sarathkumar, Dushyanth, Kaali Venkat and Bose Venkat among others.

The film also boasts of a good technical team. Produced by Amutha Leoni on behalf of the banner Asasi Creation, 'Delivery Boy' will have music by Sundaramoorthy and cinematography by Prasanna Kumar.

The film, which has dialogues by Nanda Mani Vasagam, will have editing by Vasanth. Stunts in the film have been choreographed by Phoenix Prabhu while Art direction is by Suresh Kalyani.

