Shooting of Tovino Thomas-starrer ‘Narivetta’ wrapped up

Chennai, Jan 14 The shooting of director Anuraj Manohar’s Malayalam film ‘Narivetta‘, featuring actor Tovino Thomas in the lead, has now been wrapped up.

Actor Tovino Thomas took to his X timeline to make the announcement. Stating that the shooting of ‘Narivetta’ had been completed, Tovino informed that shooting for the film had started in Kuttanad‍ and that the first schedule saw the team shooting in Kavalam, Pulinkunni and Changanassery. Shooting for the film was completed in a period of 65 days.

The actor said the unit also shot at the Wayanad region blessed with green cover.

Admitting that although the film required a lot of hard work, Tovino said he enjoyed the entire time that they shot because of being with a crew that he felt close to.

Disclosing that ‘Narivetta’ was a political ‍ drama, Tovino said, “I believe it is a topic that needs to be spoken about boldly and discussed. I hope it will be a film that will make you enjoy it with all your heart in the theatre ‍ and make you think ‍ after leaving the theatre‍.”

Stating that he had an emotional journey with the character he plays in ‘Narivetta’, Tovino said he experienced the joy, happiness, crisis and pain of life along with the character. “This is a film that I have been waiting for‍ with great anticipation in my acting career.”

‘Narivetta’ has triggered huge expectations for a number of reasons. One such reason is that this will mark the acting debut of popular Tamil film director Cheran in Malayalam.

The film, which is believed to be based on real incidents, also features Suraj Venjaramoodu in a pivotal role. Produced by Tippushan and Shiyas Hassan and written by Abin Joseph, the film has cinematography by Vijay and music by Jakes Bejoy. Editing for the film is by Shameer Muhammed while Art direction is by Bawa and costume design is by Arun Manohar.

