"Showed each other pictures of our children...": Preity Zinta recalls heartwarming conversation with Virat Kohli

New Delhi [India], April 28 : Bollywood actor and Punjab Kings' co-owner Preity Zinta is an avid social media user. Ever since the start of the IPL 2025 tournament, she has been updating fans with several BTS moments on and off the cricket field.

After every match of the Punjab Kings, Preity makes sure to meet and interact with the players, not only of her team but also the opposite side. A few days ago, her visuals from her brief interaction with star batter Virat Kohli, following Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) contest in Mullanpur, went viral.

The pictures captured Preity and Virat laughing out loud as they looked at a mobile phone. And now, on Monday, during an interactive session on X with fans, the 'Veer-Zaara' actress revealed that the particular moment was captured when she and Kohli showed each other pictures of their children. She even praised Kohli's growth as a person.

"We were showing each other pictures of our children & talking about them ! Time does fly... When I first met Virat 18 years ago, he was a spirited teenager buzzing with talent & fire - today he still has that fire & is an icon & a very sweet & doting father," she posted on X.

Seems like Preity was in fun mood as she candidly answered all the questions. When asked if the rumour about her cooking parathas for Punjab Kings when they win - as a tradition - was true, Preity said: "No, but according to the memes, I do."

Preity's team, Punjab Kings, is currently in fifth position in the points table. The team will next travel to Chepauk Stadium in Chennai to face off against Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday.

