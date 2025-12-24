Shraddha Arya calls balancing motherhood & shootings 'a beautiful learning experience

Mumbai, Dec 24 Popular television actress Shraddha Arya turned host for the New Year edition of "Zee Rishton Ka Mela". She will be accompanied by actor Jay Bhanushali as the host.

Talking about her experience during an exclusive conversation with IANS, Shraddha compared it to "one big celebration filled with warmth and love".

The 'Kundali Bhagya' actress also opened up about balancing work and motherhood.

Terming it as a learning experience, she shared, “Balancing motherhood and shootings has been a beautiful learning experience for me. There are days when it does get overwhelming, and I do miss my kids a lot when I’m away on set. Even while shooting, a part of my heart is always with them. But all of it feels worth it when I return home after a long day at work, and they welcome me with the tightest hugs. That moment instantly melts all the tiredness away and reminds me why I put my heart into balancing both worlds."

Shraddha pointed out that things have been a little easier for her as she receives a lot of support both at her home and on the set.

"Shooting with the Zee TV team honestly makes work feel easier; they understand my journey, respect my time, and that comfort really reflects in my performance. Hosting Zee Rishton Ka Mela 2025 and welcoming the New Year with the Zee TV family was truly special. It felt like a big celebration filled with warmth, memories, and love."

She added that what makes her smile the most is that even today, people on set refer to her as Preeta from "Kundali Bhagya".

"Sometimes it feels like Kundali Bhagya is still on air and I’m shooting for it regularly. I absolutely love being Preeta; she has given me so much love, recognition, and emotional connection. Preeta will always be a part of me, no matter what I do next," added Shraddha.

