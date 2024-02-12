Shraddha Arya, Dheeraj Dhoopar reunite after ‘long time’; fans hail ‘preeran’

Mumbai, Feb 12 Known for their on-screen chemistry as Preeta and Karan, the ‘Kundali Bhagya’ co-stars Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar recently met at an event, and their reunion has set social media abuzz with adoration for the duo.

The show stars Shraddha as Dr Preeta, while Dheeraj played the role of Karan Luthra. Currently Shakti Anand is portraying the character of Karan.

Shraddha took to her Instagram account and shared a string of pictures with Dheeraj. The photo shows Shraddha wearing a pastel pink coloured embellished saree, while Dheeraj is in a black coat with silver work on it and matching trousers. He completed the look with silver shoes.

The duo are posing candidly for the cameras. She gave the music of ‘Ve Haaniyaan’, and the post is captioned: “Jab We Met.”

Dheeraj shared the photos and wrote: “Hi long time.”

Fans showered love in the comment section, and wrote: “after a long time finally preeran.”

One user said: “What a beautiful day it is.”

Another fan said: “My favourites.”

In March 2023, the show ‘Kundali Bhagya’ took a generational leap and currently stars Paras Kalnawat, Sana Sayyad and Baseer Ali.

Meanwhile, Dheeraj is currently seen in the show ‘Rabb Se Hai Dua’.

