Shraddha Arya, husband Rahul Nagal welcome twins: Our hearts are doubly full

Mumbai, Dec 3 Television actress Shraddha Arya has announced that she and her husband Rahul Nagal have become parents to twins – a boy and a girl.

Shraddha took to Instagram, where she shared a reel from the hospital. The clip featured pink and blue balloons and mentioned that she delivered the babies on 29.11.2024.

She captioned the post: Two little bundles of joy have made our family complete. Our Hearts Are Doubly Full! #TwinBlessings #ABoyandAGirl #BestOfBothTheWorlds.”

It was in September, when Sharddha Arya and her husband Rahul Nagal announced that they are all set to welcome their first child.

The actress took to Instagram, where she shared a video of herself and her husband with a positive pregnancy test and a picture of the sonography.

“We Are Expecting A Little Miracle!!! #Pregnancy #FutureParents #Blessed,” she wrote as the caption.

Shraddha got married to Rahul Nagal, an Indian Navy officer, in November 2021 in the presence of their close ones.

On the work front, Shraddha started her career with Zee TV's talent hunt show "India's Best Cinestars Ki Khoj", in which she became the first runner-up.

She made her acting debut in 2006 with the Tamil movie 'Kalvanin Kadhali' opposite actor-director SJ Surya. The diva made her Bollywood debut in 2007 with 'Nishabd', directed by Ram Gopal Varma, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Jiah Khan. Shraddha essayed the lead role in the show 'Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki', alongside Sudeep Sahir.

She has been a part of TV operas like 'Tumhari Paakhi', 'Dream Girl' and 'Kundali Bhagya'.

While she was pregnant, Shraddha continued to work for the show “Kundali Bhagya” from her home.

Shraddha had then said: “I feel incredibly blessed to be surrounded by such an understanding and supportive team in this journey of my pregnancy. The Kundali Bhagya family has truly gone above and beyond to accommodate my needs and make sure I’m comfortable while continuing to work on the show.”

“They have also ensured that every technical detail is perfectly managed so that the quality of the show isn’t compromised. It’s a beautiful experience to have the opportunity to continue doing what I love while prioritising my health and well-being to prepare for motherhood,” said the actress.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor