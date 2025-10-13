Shraddha Das on working with Konkona: It’s meditative to act beside her

Mumbai, Oct 13 Actress Shraddha Das, who is known for her work in the superhit streaming series, 'Khakee: The Bihar' and 'Bengal Chapter', is receiving a lot of positive response to her work in the recently released OTT show, 'Search: The Naina Murder Case'. The actress has now spoken up on her experience of working with acclaimed actress, Konkona Sen Sharma in the series.

Shraddha called the moment of sharing the frame with her "magical" and said that working with her is "almost meditative".

Talking about the same, she said, "I got to be a part of some crucial scenes with her , but honestly, I'm such a huge fan. For me, sharing the same frame as her felt magical".

Shraddha also noted that working with Sen Sharma was an enriching and deeply rewarding experience. She highlighted Konkona's unique ability to elevate the scene for everyone involved. She said, “When you're working with her, you can literally just keep watching her and learn. When you look into her eyes and say your line, your reactions come out so naturally. It’s almost meditative to act beside her".

Beyond her talent, Shraddha praised Konkona Sen Sharma's personality, calling her a calming presence on set.

Shraddha further mentioned, "She’s also a very secure person and great actor. That makes a huge difference on set".

Shraddha also shared the personal compliment she gave to her co-star on the final day of the shoot. "I told her that first, beyond being a brilliant actor, I think she’s extremely beautiful. That's just how I feel she’s genuinely very pretty. I’m so grateful I got to play an integral role in ‘Search: The Naina Murder Case’. And it was just amazing to be on a project that was spearheaded by Konkona".

‘Search: The Naina Murder Case’ is a high-stakes crime thriller series. It also stars Shiv Pandit, Dhruv Sehgal, and Surya Sharma. It is directed by Rohan Sippy and produced by Applause Entertainment.

The series is available for streaming exclusively on JioHotstar.

