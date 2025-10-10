Shraddha Das Reveals How Rohan Sippy and Dop Murzy Prevented Her From Using Kajal in 'Search: The Naina Murder Case

Shraddha Das is making yet another leap into the OTT space, following her work in Khakee: The Bihar and Bengal chapter and Sanam teri kasam.She will next be seen in the Rohan Sippy-directed murder mystery series, Search: The Naina Murder Case.

Shraddha shared her excitement about her role and said, “There are several simultaneous tracks running in the show, and I am part of the political angle, playing a politician's campaign manager. She is a shrewd, ambitious person, but there are layers to her as a person.She is also insecure and vulnerable when it comes to certain areas of her life. I loved and enjoyed player the character of Raksha in this.I got a chance to work with other talented artists like Konkana Sen Sharma, Shiv Pandit and Dhruv sehgal. The role is integral to the narrative.”

Shraddha Das who has done movies in six different Indian languages which include movies like Dil toh bachha hai ji,Arya 2, etc has also sung a song for the movie Kanguva . But in Search: The Naina Murder Case, she is doing something completely different from her earlier work. Talking about it she said, “Given the character of a political campaign manager, I had a cotton sari-clad simple look with neatly tied hair. The makeup team was given a clear order to put least amount of makeup.”

“When I went on the sets on day 1 , I added a little Kajal (eyeliner) to define my eyes, but that was also strictly removed,haha. Since I tried it a 1-2 times, I was nicknamed 'Kajal,' and Rohan Sippy instructed the team to ensure that I did not have any kajal. I am glad that this look was chosen as it perfectly fits the political feel of the character and is also looking nice on screen,” Shraddha said while this incident from the sets.