Shraddha Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur share hug

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 28 : Actors Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor were spotted at the T-series office for 'Ganpati Darshan' on Thursday in Mumbai.

A video of Aditya and Shraddha from T-Series Ganpati Darshan surfaced online. They greeted one another and spoke briefly before sharing a heartfelt hug.

Aditya Roy Kapur opted for a white shirt, while Shraddha looked gorgeous as always in a yellow suit.

After greeting each other, they offered prayers to Lord Ganesha.

Ganesh Chaturthi is a ten-day festival that starts on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month 'Bhadrapada' and this year the festival commenced on September 19. This auspicious ten-day festival starts with 'Chaturthi' and ends on 'Anantha Chaturdashi'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha and Aditya collaborated for the first time on Mohit Suri's ‘Aashiqui 2,’ and they later worked together in ‘OK Jaanu.’

Shraddha is currently busy shooting for 'Stree 2'. The film recently went on floors in Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh.

Makers of the upcoming horror comedy film officially announced their film at a grand event in Mumbai in April where the team enacted a skit to announce the release date of the horror comedy sequel.

The second part will be out in theatres in August 2024. Shraddha was last seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in the rom-com 'Tu Jhooti Main Makakar'.

Aditya, on the other hand, will be seen in director Anurag Basu's 'Metro...in Dino'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor